BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 365,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

