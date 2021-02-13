BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 74.8% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $192.89 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.59 or 0.01054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.71 or 0.05552066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

