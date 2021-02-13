BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $3,683.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.87 or 0.03842342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00438498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.15 or 0.01209394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00491599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.00456099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00335283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,534,743 coins and its circulating supply is 18,033,784 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.