BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) Trading Up 68.7%

BIQI International Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) shares were up 68.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 11,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

BIQI International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIQIF)

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

