BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,831,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 43,356,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,918,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About BioRestorative Therapies
Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.