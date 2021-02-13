BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,831,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 43,356,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,918,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

