Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

