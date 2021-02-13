Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Shares of BIO traded up $18.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $662.35. The stock had a trading volume of 532,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,904. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.25. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

