(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Releases Earnings Results

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. (BIO.B) had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:BIO.B traded up $29.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $664.95. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94. (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) has a 12-month low of $321.42 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $583.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.58.
(BIO.B) Company Profile
Read More: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for (BIO.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BIO.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.