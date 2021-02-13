(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Releases Earnings Results

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. (BIO.B) had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIO.B traded up $29.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $664.95. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94. (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) has a 12-month low of $321.42 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $583.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.58.

(BIO.B) Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

