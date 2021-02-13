Binance Coin Trading 77.2% Higher This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.27 billion and approximately $2.43 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062527 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

