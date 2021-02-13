Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.64.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

