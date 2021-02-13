Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.39

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.15. Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1,009,671 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £28.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.71.

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) Company Profile (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

