Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the January 14th total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $283,024.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,533,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $28,656,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 342.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 187,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $175.45 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -389.89 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

A number of research firms have commented on BYND. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

