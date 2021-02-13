Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€182.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €174.45 ($205.24).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €157.26 and a 200 day moving average of €149.59.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

