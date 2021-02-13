Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,469.67 ($45.33).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,936 ($38.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,929.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,677.98. Bellway p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a one year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

