Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,469.67 ($45.33).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,936 ($38.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,929.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,677.98. Bellway p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a one year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

