BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get BELIMO alerts:

BLHWF remained flat at $$7,916.50 during trading on Friday. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $7,916.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8,550.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8,511.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,217.24.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.