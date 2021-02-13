Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,770,000 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 74,890,000 shares. Approximately 27.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of BBBY stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.10.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after buying an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $18,381,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
