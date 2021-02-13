Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,770,000 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 74,890,000 shares. Approximately 27.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after buying an additional 1,074,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $18,381,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.