BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.59

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BBGI opened at GBX 172.80 ($2.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.22. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.20 ($2.34). The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

In other news, insider Michael Denny bought 20,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

