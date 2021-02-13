Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $917.16 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 79.9% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $917.16 million and approximately $719.91 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,486,532,313 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

