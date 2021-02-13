Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 221.3% in January

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

BTDPY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,837. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

