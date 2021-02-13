Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 583.3% in January

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MPV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

