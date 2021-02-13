Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $415.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.34. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $259.50 and a one year high of $447.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.