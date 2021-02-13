Barclays Raises StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $39.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after buying an additional 1,298,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 289,429 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,822,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

