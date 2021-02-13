Barclays Increases Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target to $33.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

RDWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

