Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BKSC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,183.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,155 shares of company stock worth $84,067 over the last 90 days. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.