BancorpSouth Bank Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $75,962,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

