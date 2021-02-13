BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09.

