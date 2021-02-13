BancorpSouth Bank Buys 166 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $207.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

