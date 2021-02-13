Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €2.76 Average PT from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.79 ($3.28).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.45 ($4.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

