Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BNCDY opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $18.44.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
