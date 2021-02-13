Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCNN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Balincan USA has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71.
About Balincan USA
