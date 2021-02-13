Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCNN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Balincan USA has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71.

About Balincan USA

Balincan USA, Inc operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp.

