Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.