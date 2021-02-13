Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.