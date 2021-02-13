Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $183.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

