Baker Tilly Financial LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,032 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

