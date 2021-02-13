Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,639 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in V.F. by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

VFC stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

