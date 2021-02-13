Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,902 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.