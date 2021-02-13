Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Oil-Dri Co. of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

NYSE ODC opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.