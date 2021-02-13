Bailard Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kemper by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Kemper by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Kemper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 117,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kemper by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

