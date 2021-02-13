Bailard Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

