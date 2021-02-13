Bailard Inc. Invests $231,000 in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Information Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of III stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.