Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 1,211 iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYK opened at $179.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.02. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $182.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

