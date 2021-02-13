Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth $267,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

