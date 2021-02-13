Baader Bank Analysts Give Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) a €71.00 Price Target

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

COP stock opened at €79.80 ($93.88) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.28. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

