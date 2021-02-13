Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayr Strategies stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Ayr Strategies Company Profile

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

