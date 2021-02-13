AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.
AVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
