Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Director William H. Schumann Sells 4,535 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.