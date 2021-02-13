Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Director William H. Schumann Sells 4,535 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AVT opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.30.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
