Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

