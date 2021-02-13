Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

