Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $631,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

