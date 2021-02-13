Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $342.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $342.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.04.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.14 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.28 and a 200-day moving average of $263.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

